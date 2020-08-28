Surinderpal S Kumar, CEO-APAC Region, Addteq | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ Citizens’ expectations from government services are changing rapidly
+ Governance, compliance and risk management are on top of the government’s agenda
+ Atlassian offers products on both ‘Dev’ and ‘Ops’ aspects of DevOps
+ Addteq is a global DevOps company and one of the top Atlassian partners
+ We help our clients in custom development and integration
