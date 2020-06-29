Puneet Dhar, Poly | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

> Training the educator on technology is crucial

> We must be able enjoy the benefits of technology, but the technology must remain hidden

> Analytics helps teachers to track student activity and progress

> Poly provides AI enabled smart cameras for immersive experience in remote learning

> Poly uses ML algorithms in its ‘NoiseBlockAI’ technology to eliminate undesired noise

