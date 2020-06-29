Rajender Bhandari, NetApp India & SAARC | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

> Digital disruption will be defined by organisations embracing AI and ML, and data will be the basis for them

> NetApp is the preferred choice for the 3 biggest cloud players

> NetApp offers a complete portfolio of cloud native services, which are unified by data fabric

> We are the only player to provide the same experience across public and private clouds

> Ohio State University chose NetApp for its breadth and depth of portfolio and the data fabric story

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]