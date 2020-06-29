Express Computer


Rajender Bhandari, NetApp India & SAARC | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Rajender Bhandari, NetApp India & SAARC | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

By Express Computer
0 6
Key Highlights:

> Digital disruption will be defined by organisations embracing AI and ML, and data will be the basis for them
> NetApp is the preferred choice for the 3 biggest cloud players
> NetApp offers a complete portfolio of cloud native services, which are unified by data fabric
> We are the only player to provide the same experience across public and private clouds
> Ohio State University chose NetApp for its breadth and depth of portfolio and the data fabric story


