Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan, IIM Bangalore | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Key Highlights:

> Blended Learning allows us to not just ensure digital delivery of content, but also customise content
> The 21st century learner is digital native and we must mould pedagogies accordingly
> The 21st century learning model will be need-based, asynchronous and virtual
> Blended learning requires learning new skills by both, students and instructors
> A lot of EdTech today has ‘Tech’, but no ‘Ed’


