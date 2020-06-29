Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan, IIM Bangalore | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week
Key Highlights:
> Blended Learning allows us to not just ensure digital delivery of content, but also customise content
> The 21st century learner is digital native and we must mould pedagogies accordingly
> The 21st century learning model will be need-based, asynchronous and virtual
> Blended learning requires learning new skills by both, students and instructors
> A lot of EdTech today has ‘Tech’, but no ‘Ed’
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]