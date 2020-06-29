Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan, IIM Bangalore | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

> Blended Learning allows us to not just ensure digital delivery of content, but also customise content

> The 21st century learner is digital native and we must mould pedagogies accordingly

> The 21st century learning model will be need-based, asynchronous and virtual

> Blended learning requires learning new skills by both, students and instructors

> A lot of EdTech today has ‘Tech’, but no ‘Ed’

