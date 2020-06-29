Rebecca Kurian, LogMeIn India | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week
Key Highlights:
> Internet connectivity and digital skills are two of the major challenges for online education in India
> The future of education in India will be hybrid/blended
> On-demand learning platform will be key
> Startups will play a pivotal role in innovation in the education sector
> Simplicity, engagement, mobile support and security are among the features of good online learning tools
