Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Education Track  »  Rebecca Kurian, LogMeIn India | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Rebecca Kurian, LogMeIn India | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

VideoEducation TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 5
Read Article

Key Highlights:

> Internet connectivity and digital skills are two of the major challenges for online education in India
> The future of education in India will be hybrid/blended
> On-demand learning platform will be key
> Startups will play a pivotal role in innovation in the education sector
> Simplicity, engagement, mobile support and security are among the features of good online learning tools


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.