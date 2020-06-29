Prof V Ramgopal Rao, IIT, Delhi | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

> Flipped classrooms and blended learning will be the way forward

> Innovation is among the key requirements for educational institutes to become relevant today

> Within weeks, we have been able to put around 300 courses online

> Our supercomputing facility, PADUM, is actively involved in Covid-19 research

> In a post Covid world, the quality of education in India will scale up and IITs will lead the way

