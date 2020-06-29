Prashant Singh, CIO, Max Healthcare | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
Key Hightlights:
- Until now Max Heathcare has served 1200 Covid patients, conducted 21,000 tests and 31 clinical trials
- 20 to 30 percent of consultation at Max Healthcare is happening digitally, on Tele-consult platform. This will ramp up even further post Covid
- We are using RPA for claims settlement and invoice processing, and we are evaluating its application in pharmacy approval process
- We are evaluating AI based solutions for disease prediction, along with several more use cases
- In a contactless world, video analytics will be crucial in the area of patient management
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]