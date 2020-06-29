Express Computer


Prashant Singh, CIO, Max Healthcare | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

By Express Computer
Key Hightlights:

  • Until now Max Heathcare has served 1200 Covid patients, conducted 21,000 tests and 31 clinical trials
  • 20 to 30 percent of consultation at Max Healthcare is happening digitally, on Tele-consult platform. This will ramp up even further post Covid
  • We are using RPA for claims settlement and invoice processing, and we are evaluating its application in pharmacy approval process
  • We are evaluating AI based solutions for disease prediction, along with several more use cases
  • In a contactless world, video analytics will be crucial in the area of patient management

