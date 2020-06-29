Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Pharma & Healthcare Track  »  Panel Discussion: Solving Spend Challenges in Times of Uncertainty | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Panel Discussion: Solving Spend Challenges in Times of Uncertainty | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

VideoPharma & Healthcare TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 5
Read Article

Key highlights:

  • We are investing in technologies and allowing people to engage with us digitally: Ved Goel, CFO, Dr. Lal Path Labs
  • Cultural change was a challenge in our shift to WFH. We have addressed that with training and enablement: Sneha Hiranandani, Global CIO, Cipla
  • Realising the direction of the situation, we started creating BCP and response plans at an early stage, allowing us to have a structured approach: Rajesh Sharma, VP & Deputy CFO, Syngene International
  • A lot of investment has been on perimeter security, which loses relevance in a remote working model: Gyan Pandey, CIO, Aurobindo Pharma
  • We have started using IoT to ensure social distancing at workplace: Ananth Narayan Narasimhan, Head – IT, The Himalaya Drug Company
  • At SAP Concur, we have witnessed businesses focus on process, RoI and adoption: Vivek Ganesh, SAP Concur

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.