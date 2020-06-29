Panel Discussion: Solving Spend Challenges in Times of Uncertainty | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
Key highlights:
- We are investing in technologies and allowing people to engage with us digitally: Ved Goel, CFO, Dr. Lal Path Labs
- Cultural change was a challenge in our shift to WFH. We have addressed that with training and enablement: Sneha Hiranandani, Global CIO, Cipla
- Realising the direction of the situation, we started creating BCP and response plans at an early stage, allowing us to have a structured approach: Rajesh Sharma, VP & Deputy CFO, Syngene International
- A lot of investment has been on perimeter security, which loses relevance in a remote working model: Gyan Pandey, CIO, Aurobindo Pharma
- We have started using IoT to ensure social distancing at workplace: Ananth Narayan Narasimhan, Head – IT, The Himalaya Drug Company
- At SAP Concur, we have witnessed businesses focus on process, RoI and adoption: Vivek Ganesh, SAP Concur
