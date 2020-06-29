Mukesh Rathi, VP & CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
Key Hightlights:
- Pharma industry has always relied on Data and Science, but we are late to Data Science
- New digital players are equipped with data to create a unique value proposition for customers
- Availability, accessibility and adoption – the three data challenges at organisations
- We have to become data rich and collect data from various sources, connect the relevant data points to make it more valuable
- Data and analytics can be game changer in efficient operations, affordable and faster R&D, GTM models, product quality and processes
