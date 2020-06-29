Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Pharma & Healthcare Track  »  Mukesh Rathi, VP & CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Mukesh Rathi, VP & CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

VideoPharma & Healthcare TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 16
Read Article

Key Hightlights:

  • Pharma industry has always relied on Data and Science, but we are late to Data Science
  • New digital players are equipped with data to create a unique value proposition for customers
  • Availability, accessibility and adoption – the three data challenges at organisations
  • We have to become data rich and collect data from various sources, connect the relevant data points to make it more valuable
  • Data and analytics can be game changer in efficient operations, affordable and faster R&D, GTM models, product quality and processes

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.