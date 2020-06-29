Panel Discussion: Emerging tech like AI, ML, blockchain, robotics enable seamless healthcare amidst Covid-19 | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
Key Hightlights:
- We have done various PoCs on blockchain and we are using AI and ML in marketing functions: Avdhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt
- Post Covid, there will be a revamp of GTM strategies with new approaches to patient and employee engagement. We will also see integration of the entire ecosystem: Ganesh Ramachandran, Group CIO, Alkem Lab
- We have built several IPs in the last few years. We can provide end-to-end management to customers and ensure that their data is always available to them: Rajan Bhandari, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
- RPA is aiding pharma companies in research. However, its adoption in manufacturing function is limited due to regulations: Ganesh Ramachandran, Group CIO, Alkem Lab
- With digital as part of the new normal, we want to help our customers manage their digital platforms with our solutions: Rajan Bhandari, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
- We have deployed an AI driven bot to better equip our representatives and transform them into ‘smart representatives’: Avdhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt
