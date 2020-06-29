Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Pharma & Healthcare Track  »  Panel Discussion: How COVID-19 has expedited digital experience of Pharma & Healthcare industry | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

Panel Discussion: How COVID-19 has expedited digital experience of Pharma & Healthcare industry | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track

VideoPharma & Healthcare TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 23
Read Article

Key Hightlights:

We always had collaboration tools, but adoption was low. However, the Covid situation has helped to increase its adoption: Anjani Kumar, CIO, Strides Pharma Science

This new normal is weaving an opportunity to reimagine the new normal and supply chain value: Jitendra Mishra, VP (Group-CIO) – Alembic Pharmaceuticals

A lot or organisations are now investing in and adopting VDI, with focus on security: Rajesh Itagi, SE Manager, NetApp India and SAARC

We have enabled employees to work remotely and organisations are now accepting this as a new normal: Rajiv Garg, Senior Solutions Consultant – LogMeIn

Three C’s which made digitisation possible: CIOs, CDOs and Covid: Anjani Kumar, CIO, Strides Pharma Science


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.