Panel Discussion: How COVID-19 has expedited digital experience of Pharma & Healthcare industry | Digital Technology Senate – Pharma & Healthcare Track
Key Hightlights:
We always had collaboration tools, but adoption was low. However, the Covid situation has helped to increase its adoption: Anjani Kumar, CIO, Strides Pharma Science
This new normal is weaving an opportunity to reimagine the new normal and supply chain value: Jitendra Mishra, VP (Group-CIO) – Alembic Pharmaceuticals
A lot or organisations are now investing in and adopting VDI, with focus on security: Rajesh Itagi, SE Manager, NetApp India and SAARC
We have enabled employees to work remotely and organisations are now accepting this as a new normal: Rajiv Garg, Senior Solutions Consultant – LogMeIn
Three C’s which made digitisation possible: CIOs, CDOs and Covid: Anjani Kumar, CIO, Strides Pharma Science
