Panel Discussion: How technology will pave way to a robust & effective learning environment | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Key Highlights:

  • Educational institutions were the first to close down during the pandemic. Only technology enabled getting back to work, thus infrastructure should be ready: Dr. Ashok Mittal, Chairperson, IIIT-D Innovation and Incubation Center
  • The world has moved from physical to virtual or blended learning now and we have seen that many students are more comfortable and open up easily to digital: Dr. S S Sehgal, Director Engineering and Registrar, Chandigarh University
  • Post Covid, educational or learning habits would change, thus people should be ready to change as well and adopt technology widely: Aman Mittal, Associate Director, Lovely Professional University
  • For learning continuity, we have adopted new age LMS, web-conferencing tools, cloud etc. RPA has been very useful for the students: Divesh Kamboj, VP – IT, Sharda University
  • We are witnessing that WFH is becoming very productive. While several tech is helping the new normal, but bandwidth has become the new oil: Mathew Philip, Senior Director, Channels & GSI Business, LogMeIn India
  • Cloud has proved to be very significant during the pandemic. Organisations are now pushing their maximum operations to the cloud: Rajender Bhandari, Director – Technology & Solutions Group, NetApp India & SAARC

