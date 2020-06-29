Express Computer


Suvig Sharma, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week | Day 2

Key Highlights:

  • More than 30 coding languages are built in the the MongoDB platform
  • Last year MongoDB acquired Realm- a mobile phone database platform
  • MongoDB Atlas is available in more than 70 regions
  • MongoDB allow customers to comply with the most stringent of compliances
  • MongoDB believes that great technology can free the genius in all of us

