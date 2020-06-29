Suvig Sharma, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week | Day 2
Key Highlights:
- More than 30 coding languages are built in the the MongoDB platform
- Last year MongoDB acquired Realm- a mobile phone database platform
- MongoDB Atlas is available in more than 70 regions
- MongoDB allow customers to comply with the most stringent of compliances
- MongoDB believes that great technology can free the genius in all of us
