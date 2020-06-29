Panel Discussion: Lessons from Leaders – Best practices in ensuring seamless education amid Covid-19 | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week
Key Highlights:
- Although students were more prepared in terms of technology adoption, there was an initial inertia with the faculty but they picked up within weeks: Dr. Vikas Singh, Executive Director, ITS Education Group
- The challenge with remote learning is that students will miss out on experiential learning as several hi-tech equipment remains at the institute premises: Rahul Puri, Head of Academics, Whistling Woods International
- Technology helps a great deal in saving monetary resources and at the same time enables free-flow of education across region among teachers and students: Prof. Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy
- Emerging technology like AI, ML, AR, VR etc. will come together to create an experiential learning: Dr. SS Mantha, Former Chairman, AICTE; and Chancellor, KL University
- Technology is all about human potential and technology has played a pivotal role in education continuity: Sitaram Venkat, Director & General Manager, Corporate Business – South India, Dell
