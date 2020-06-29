Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Education Track  »  Panel Discussion: Lessons from Leaders – Best practices in ensuring seamless education amid Covid-19 | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Panel Discussion: Lessons from Leaders – Best practices in ensuring seamless education amid Covid-19 | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

VideoEducation TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 5
Read Article

Key Highlights:

  • Although students were more prepared in terms of technology adoption, there was an initial inertia with the faculty but they picked up within weeks: Dr. Vikas Singh, Executive Director, ITS Education Group
  • The challenge with remote learning is that students will miss out on experiential learning as several hi-tech equipment remains at the institute premises: Rahul Puri, Head of Academics, Whistling Woods International
  • Technology helps a great deal in saving monetary resources and at the same time enables free-flow of education across region among teachers and students: Prof. Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy
  • Emerging technology like AI, ML, AR, VR etc. will come together to create an experiential learning: Dr. SS Mantha, Former Chairman, AICTE; and Chancellor, KL University
  • Technology is all about human potential and technology has played a pivotal role in education continuity: Sitaram Venkat, Director & General Manager, Corporate Business – South India, Dell

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.