Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, Ajeenkya DY Patil University | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week

Key Highlights:

  • Many institutions have been bridging the gap and adopting new technologies, which was earlier not given much importance
  • We need a good digital backbone for the country, to ensure access to education even in rural areas
  • A lot of new players will emerge and the traditional education space will get disrupted in a post Covid world
  • There is a significant opportunity for democratisation of education
  • The IT sector can form partnerships with educational institutions and create a win-win situation for the entire ecosystem

