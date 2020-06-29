Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, Ajeenkya DY Patil University | Digital Technology Senate – Education Week
Key Highlights:
- Many institutions have been bridging the gap and adopting new technologies, which was earlier not given much importance
- We need a good digital backbone for the country, to ensure access to education even in rural areas
- A lot of new players will emerge and the traditional education space will get disrupted in a post Covid world
- There is a significant opportunity for democratisation of education
- The IT sector can form partnerships with educational institutions and create a win-win situation for the entire ecosystem
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]