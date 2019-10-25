Express Computer
EC Buzz | 7 Uber Cool Gadgets and Digital Gifts for your loved ones this Diwali!

Tile Mate: The perfect gift for a forgetful generation. No more stress of losing keys!

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer: The creatives would love a portable printer

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Gifts are better when they encourage healthy living

Kindle: Reading will never go out of fashion

Netflix/ Prime/ Hotstar subscription: This really is the best gift for movie lovers

Power Banks: No more “Low Battery”

LED Lock USB Fan: Making desk jobs cooler, literally!


