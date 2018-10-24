EC Buzz | Microsoft India signs pact with Niti Aayog for Artificial Intelligence tools in agriculture, healthcare

Microsoft India has signed an agreement with Niti Aayog to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to address challenges in agriculture and healthcare, and promote adoption of local language computing, among others. Microsoft India will support NITI Aayog by combining the cloud, AI, research and its vertical expertise for new initiatives and solutions across several core areas, the company said in a statement.

