Emerging Tech Conclave Day 1 | Panel Discussion on Using emerging technologies for digital transformation

The panel discussion deep-dived into the capabilities of AI to churn huge data and how organisations with structured data can bring beneficial results. It highlighted that businesses need to first identify the business pain point to roll out AI. It is also critical to clean up data. If data is treated the right way, then it can be next to oil.

Moderator: Kirti Patil, Executive Vice President & CTO at Kotak Life Insurance

Panellists:

Basant Chaturvedi, Head – Information & Communication Technology, Perfetti Van Melle India

Hiren Shah, Head- IT, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

Bhupendra Pant, Ex- CIO & VP IT, Welspun Corp

