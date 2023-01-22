Bhavik Ambani, Sr VP, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Prateek Garg, MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd

Employee Experience, Cybersecurity and Sustainability with Progressive

+ Future of work is evolving faster now

+ Workplace services are pivoting from SLAs to XLAs

+ Big surge in Digitization Adoption

+ Digital adoption is driving the service transformation

+ 360° employee service desk moving away to one single stack

+ IT Infrastructure managed services by Progressive Infotech to cater to 360° customer problems

+ Two major IPs by Progressive Infotech – ‘Centilytics’ which is an intelligent Cloud management platform & ‘Workelevate’ which is a global service desk platform

+ Progressive Infotech offers to prepare with the help of Cyber readiness services audit; Prevent-Resist with the help of Inoculation services; Detect-respond & resolve with the help of cyber intelligence Center