Bhavik Ambani, Sr VP, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Prateek Garg, MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
+ Bhavik Ambani, Sr VP, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd
+ Prateek Garg, MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd
Topic:
Employee Experience, Cybersecurity and Sustainability with Progressive
Key Highlights:
Prateek Garg, MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd:
+ Future of work is evolving faster now
+ Workplace services are pivoting from SLAs to XLAs
+ Big surge in Digitization Adoption
+ Digital adoption is driving the service transformation
+ 360° employee service desk moving away to one single stack
+ IT Infrastructure managed services by Progressive Infotech to cater to 360° customer problems
+ Two major IPs by Progressive Infotech – ‘Centilytics’ which is an intelligent Cloud management platform & ‘Workelevate’ which is a global service desk platform
+ Progressive Infotech offers to prepare with the help of Cyber readiness services audit; Prevent-Resist with the help of Inoculation services; Detect-respond & resolve with the help of cyber intelligence Center