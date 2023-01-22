Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories
Topic: DR Best Practices: What has Changed and What is More Important Today
Key Highlights:
+ In 2022 there was a 42% rise in cyberattacks and a 7.8 to 11% frequency of ransomware breaches
+ Building a cross-functional team and conducting a business impact analysis are the two essential steps in a disaster recovery plan
+ 82% of human elements contribute to data breaches and 20% involved social engineering
+ Conducting regular drills- documenting success factors, building mitigation and improved plans are some of the best practices to avoid cyberattacks
+ Evolving threat landscapes and shifting business needs and market environments necessitate disaster recovery plans that work closely with internal stakeholders to build a cyber secure culture