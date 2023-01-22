Express Computer

Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories

Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit
By Express Computer
Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories

Topic: DR Best Practices: What has Changed and What is More Important Today

Key Highlights:
+ In 2022 there was a 42% rise in cyberattacks and a 7.8 to 11% frequency of ransomware breaches

+ Building a cross-functional team and conducting a business impact analysis are the two essential steps in a disaster recovery plan

+ 82% of human elements contribute to data breaches and 20% involved social engineering

+ Conducting regular drills- documenting success factors, building mitigation and improved plans are some of the best practices to avoid cyberattacks

+ Evolving threat landscapes and shifting business needs and market environments necessitate disaster recovery plans that work closely with internal stakeholders to build a cyber secure culture 

