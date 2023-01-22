Panel Discussion: Best Practices for Building Resilient & Sustainable Data Centers for Stronger Digital Infrastructure

In this video:

Panelists:

Navin Nathani, GM & Head – IT Projects & Transformation, Hindalco Industries

Jay Chawda, Head of Engineering, (SRE Infrastructure & Networks), PhonePe

Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder & CTO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Navin Nathani, GM & Head-IT Projects & Transformation, Hindalco Industries:

1) Cloud has strengthened the security posture of organizations.

2) For us, a downtime of 20-30 minutes could cost crores, so we implemented platforms like SD-WAN and strengthened our OT operations

Jay Chawda, Head of Engineering, (SRE Infrastructure & Networks), PhonePe:

1) Covid changed the entire landscape of business operations and things went through a Digital Transformation

2) Our partnerships with a lot of service providers helped us to stay afloat during the pandemic and scale linearly

Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder & CTO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions:

1) ‌We moved Tally to Cloud to enable everyone to access Tally remotely. We ensured that our people are available on multiple sites and we still have people working remotely

2) ‌Disaster recovery is an extension of resiliency. Also, data backup is essential to ensure data recovery