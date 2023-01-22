Samit Shetty, Data, AI & Automation Leader, Enterprise Segment, IBM India
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Assure Application Performance with Smarter Resource Management
Key Highlights:
+ Covid has accelerated Digital Transformation in India and about 10 years of digitization happened in just one year’s time
+ Now applications are the business. Today a 1-second delay can reduce customer conversion by 7%
+ Organizations are turning to AI-powered automation to improve speed, utilization, and service delivery
+ AI-powered insights have increased enterprise observability
+ Our ‘Instana’ tool helps organizations to make data-led decisions faster and improves enterprise observability. While the ‘Turbonomic’ tool helps in cost optimization