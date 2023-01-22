In this video:

Samit Shetty, Data, AI & Automation Leader, Enterprise Segment, IBM India

Topic: Assure Application Performance with Smarter Resource Management

Key Highlights:

+ ‌Covid has accelerated Digital Transformation in India and about 10 years of digitization happened in just one year’s time

+ ‌Now applications are the business. Today a 1-second delay can reduce customer conversion by 7%

+ ‌Organizations are turning to AI-powered automation to improve speed, utilization, and service delivery

+ ‌AI-powered insights have increased enterprise observability

+ ‌Our ‘Instana’ tool helps organizations to make data-led decisions faster and improves enterprise observability. While the ‘Turbonomic’ tool helps in cost optimization