In this video:

Gopi Thangavel, VP & Head – Infrastructure, Projects & Security Operations, Reliance Industries

Topic: Preparing your Data Center for the Digital Revolution

Key Highlights:

+ Today’s DC use shipping containers packed with thousands of servers each

+ I&O leaders must build an ecosystem of service partners to help enable scalable, agile infrastructure

+ Understanding your Data Centers, be open-minded about future technologies, and planning for future changes are important to be agile and future-ready

+ According to Gartner analyst Dave Cappuccio, 80% of enterprises will shut down their traditional Data Centers by 2025

+ The Data Center service market was valued at $48.9 billion in 2020. It is speculated that by 2026 this will increase to $105.6 billion