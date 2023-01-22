Gopi Thangavel, VP & Head – Infrastructure, Projects & Security Operations, Reliance Industries
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
Topic: Preparing your Data Center for the Digital Revolution
Key Highlights:
+ Today’s DC use shipping containers packed with thousands of servers each
+ I&O leaders must build an ecosystem of service partners to help enable scalable, agile infrastructure
+ Understanding your Data Centers, be open-minded about future technologies, and planning for future changes are important to be agile and future-ready
+ According to Gartner analyst Dave Cappuccio, 80% of enterprises will shut down their traditional Data Centers by 2025
+ The Data Center service market was valued at $48.9 billion in 2020. It is speculated that by 2026 this will increase to $105.6 billion