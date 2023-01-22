Laxmikanth Kandi, DC Channel Leader, Dell Technologies
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Future of Hybrid Cloud
Key Highlights:
+ Data is growing & becoming more distributed
+ Financial expectations of customers are shifting
+ Operation care preferably should continue on-prem to get more ROI
+ Pain points for public Cloud are security, control & compliance; performance and latency; cost and affordability ; data gravity
+ Pain points for traditional IT (CAPEX) are overprovisioning; slow time-to-time value; financial rigidity
+ Evolution of APEX with 3 components: Multi-Cloud simplification; Cloud experience for on-prem; modern consumption
+ Pay-per-use subscription to mitigate traditional procurement challenges with the help of Modern Consumption – APEX Flex on-Demand
+ Experience Multi-Cloud by design: consume innovative Dell software in a public environment or deploy public Cloud software in the environment of your choice