In this video:

Laxmikanth Kandi, DC Channel Leader, Dell Technologies

Topic: Future of Hybrid Cloud

Key Highlights:

+ Data is growing & becoming more distributed

+ Financial expectations of customers are shifting

+ Operation care preferably should continue on-prem to get more ROI

+ Pain points for public Cloud are security, control & compliance; performance and latency; cost and affordability ; data gravity

+ Pain points for traditional IT (CAPEX) are overprovisioning; slow time-to-time value; financial rigidity

+ Evolution of APEX with 3 components: Multi-Cloud simplification; Cloud experience for on-prem; modern consumption

+ Pay-per-use subscription to mitigate traditional procurement challenges with the help of Modern Consumption – APEX Flex on-Demand

+ Experience Multi-Cloud by design: consume innovative Dell software in a public environment or deploy public Cloud software in the environment of your choice