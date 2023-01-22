Panel Discussion: Securing Cloud-based Applications and Protecting Your Data Center

In this video:

Panelists:

+ Nadir Bhalwani, CIO & CTO, Care Ratings Ltd

+ Dharmesh Rathod, Head – Cyber Security, Welspun Group

+ Manish Kishore, Global Head – IT, Wockhardt Ltd

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Nadir Bhalwani, CIO & CTO, Care Ratings Ltd:

1) The cybersecurity challenges for the private and the public Cloud vary

2) ‌The major challenge is to understand how much security you need. Cybersecurity solution deployment should be need-based

Dharmesh Rathod, Head-Cybersecurity, Welspun Group:

1) Cloud journey is dynamic and has multiple challenges

2) ‌There are a plethora of solutions and controls once we have data on-premise. The roadmap should be aligned with what we have on-premise, and how we plan to move ahead with migration to Cloud

Manish Kishore, Global Head-IT, Wockhardt Ltd:

1) ‌The first thing one should do is risk assessment. On the application front, we generally don’t focus on security much and that’s where the risk is more

2) Security has to be by design, in-built in the system, and organizations should focus on this approach.