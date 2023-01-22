Sandeep Shrikant Shahapurkar, VP – Enterprise Business, Rapyder Cloud Solutions
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Accelerating Business Outcomes Through Cloud Adoption
Key Highlights:
+ We have been awarded for our Migration Services by Amazon
+ We provide security-as-a-service
+ We offer managed services around Security, Data, Automation, Management, DR & Fallover, Cloud Advisory, Optimization, Monitoring & Planning
+ We take care of incident management, knowledge management, project management, and risk management
+ To aid our customers in migrating to the Cloud, we offer a well-architectured framework, new service integration, and proof of concepts