In this video:

Fireside Chat: Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Group Technology & Operations Officer, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

+ It is crucial to have a comprehensive approach towards details and specifications of the Data Center

+ Checking Power usage effectiveness (PUE) and evaluating the energy efficiency of a Data Center is critical

+ Critical checks should include elements like UPS, battery, and cooling containers before hosting your racks

+ Evaluating if the outer surface walls are exposed or protected by another security layer

+ Unless facilities are resilient, IT services won’t function properly

+ Modernization of application by moving to Cloud

+ Choosing the right Data Center is like a marriage, as it’s a long-term relationship and henceforth it’s important to understand the roadmap of the partner, checking whether the Data Center is getting updated at regular intervals