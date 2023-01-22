Express Computer Presents Data Center Champion Awards 2023
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 18th January 2023 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
Data Center Champion Awards 2023 Winners in the ‘Data Center Champion’ Category:
+ Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd.
+ HDFC Bank Ltd
+ TATA AIA Life Insurance
+ Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council
+ Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd
+ Ask Investment Managers Ltd.
+ IDBI Bank
+ Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre
+ CDSL
+ Esmech Equipment Pvt. Ltd.