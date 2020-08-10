Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Exclusive Interviews  »  Exclusive Interview with Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager, Data Center Solution, Dell Technologies

Exclusive Interview with Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager, Data Center Solution, Dell Technologies

VideoExclusive InterviewsVideos
By Gairika Mitra
0 2
Read Article

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager, Data Center Solutions, India, Dell Technologies, highlights why it is imperative for organisations to manage their huge volumes of unstructured data, which is where the company’s decision-making capabilities and intelligence reside.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Gairika Mitra
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.