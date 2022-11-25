Exclusive Video Interview with Dhiraj Gyani, Director, Education and Government Engagement at GitHub
India is the birthplace of software giants and is leading the world in software services with an extremely vibrant software development ecosystem. With open source acquiring greater significance, GitHub, the world’s largest community for open source, has been seeing huge interest in India. To know more about GitHub’s plans for developing India’s growth potential and its significance in shaping the global software ecosystem, Express Computer spoke with Dhiraj Gyani, Director, Education and Government Engagement at GitHub.