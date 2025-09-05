Exclusive Video Interview with Gautam Sinha, CEO, LoanTap Financial Technologies

In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Gautam Sinha, CEO, LoanTap Financial Technologies, shares how AI and generative AI are transforming India’s digital lending landscape.

With over two decades of experience in driving innovation, Sinha discusses LoanTap’s journey, the importance of cybersecurity and trust, evolving borrower expectations, and the need for collaboration in the fintech ecosystem. He also outlines his vision for the future of digital lending and the role of platforms like LTFloW in shaping this transformation.

For watching more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC