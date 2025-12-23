Express Computer

Exclusive Video Interview with Keyur Desai, Head-IT, Prince Pipes and Fittings

At Prince Pipes and Fittings, one of India’s leading multi-polymer pipe manufacturers, digital transformation is being approached with a clear business lens i.e. strengthening decision-making, improving customer experience, and building resilience for the future. Under the leadership of Keyur Desai, Head IT, the organisation has embarked on a multi-year journey that integrates ERP-led process discipline, data-driven intelligence, cloud scalability, strong cyber security, and practical AI adoption to reimagine how technology enables growth.

