Exclusive Video Interview with Khushru Mistry, Chief Technology Officer, GM Modular

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Khushru Mistry, Chief Technology Officer, GM Modular shares how the company is pivoting from a traditional manufacturing entity into a technology-driven organisation.

From migrating to the cloud and leveraging GenAI for sales optimisation to implementing Industry 4.0 standards, Mistry outlines the strategic investments driving GM Modular’s next phase of growth.

