Exclusive Video Interview with Robert (Bob) VanKirk, Chandrodaya Prasad, Debasish Mukherjee – SonicWall

In an era where enterprises are navigating increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges and increased threats, SonicWall emphasised the importance of a customer-centric innovation. In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Robert (Bob) Vankirk, President and CEO; Debasish Mukherjee, VP, Regional Sales – APJ; and Chandrodaya Prasad, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, outline their strategy for enabling enterprises to strengthen their security posture.

They highlight how SonicWall is working closely with partners to deliver integrated solutions, while ensuring enterprises and their customers gain enhanced protection, agility, and trust in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

