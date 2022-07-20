Exclusive Video Interview with Suresh Reddy, CEO and Director, Brilyant IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

Brilyant IT Solutions Pvt Ltd is a young company with an intent to become a leading Managed Service Provider in India, and at the global level, as and when we expand our operations overseas. We are seven years old, and started our enterprise business about five years ago,” says Suresh Reddy, CEO and Director, Brilyant IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, in an exclusive interaction with Express Computer.

Brilyant covers end-to-end IT solutions for organisations and aims to be a one-stop shop for its customers. The organisation, as Reddy explains, does not just offer hardware solutions, but it actually builds an ecosystem around the same, and this is how Brilyant differentiates itself from its competitors. “Brilyant works with customers from across sectors and industries,” points out Reddy, adding that there is enough scope in the BFSI, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and Medical sectors, and the company would like to focus on these areas in future.