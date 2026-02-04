Express Computer

Exclusive Video Interview with Udit Pahwa, Chief Information Officer at Blue Star India

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Udit Pahwa, Chief Information Officer at Blue Star India, delves deep into the company’s technology and digital initiatives and their tangible business impact, it’s journey with AI and Generative AI, evolving into a data-driven enterprise, the role of digital platforms in enhancing customer experience across the product lifecycle, and how cybersecurity is being approached in an increasingly connected ecosystem.

