Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Future-Ready Data Centre  »  Delhi Edition  »  Saurabh Gugnani, Global Head of Cybersecurity, TMF Group

Saurabh Gugnani, Global Head of Cybersecurity, TMF Group

Future-Ready Data Centre | 14th November 2025 | New Delhi

Delhi EditionFuture-Ready Data CentreVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

In the video
Saurabh Gugnani, Global Head of Cybersecurity, TMF Group

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.