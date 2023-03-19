In this video:

Eeshan Sidhartha, Regional Sales Head, Enterprise Business – South & West, Thales

Topic: Protecting Your Sensitive Data In Multicloud Environment

Key Highlights:

+ Cloud is a matter of trust

+ Customers create and control the lifestyle and key policies of customer-managed keys

+ Encryption keys shall not be stored in the Cloud but maintained by the Cloud consumer

+ All data stored within the Google Cloud is encrypted at-rest using the key management Systems that Google uses for our own encrypted data

+ Key visibility, Key Lifecycle Management, Attaining management and Data loss are reasons for a rising need and use of an External Key Manager