Eeshan Sidhartha, Regional Sales Head, Enterprise Business – South & West, Thales
Information Security Conclave | 10th March 2023 | 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Protecting Your Sensitive Data In Multicloud Environment
Key Highlights:
+ Cloud is a matter of trust
+ Customers create and control the lifestyle and key policies of customer-managed keys
+ Encryption keys shall not be stored in the Cloud but maintained by the Cloud consumer
+ All data stored within the Google Cloud is encrypted at-rest using the key management Systems that Google uses for our own encrypted data
+ Key visibility, Key Lifecycle Management, Attaining management and Data loss are reasons for a rising need and use of an External Key Manager