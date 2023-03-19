Panel Discussion: How AI & Machine Learning can Play a Role in Improving Enterprise Security

Panelists in this video:

+ Pradipta Patro, Head of Cyber Security & IT Platform, KEC International, RPG Group

+ Manoj Shrivastava, CISO, Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd

+ Manjunath Prasad, Head – IT Operations, TVS Mobility Pvt Ltd

+ Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics Ltd

+ Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHEALTH

+ Balram Choudhary, CISO, ASK Investment Managers Ltd

+ Ben Caisley, Head – Google Cloud Security Business, JAPAC

+ Anubhav Wahie, Regional Leader- Cybersecurity Solutions, Google India

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Pradipta Patro, Head of Cyber Security & IT Platform, KEC International (RPG Group):

+ AI, ML is the way forward, but having said that, it is all about how organizations treat the models and it’s always the human intelligence that will connect everything

Ben Caisley, Head – Google Cloud Security Business, JAPAC:

+ ‘Open Source’ is really the way forward where we are developing capabilities where organisations can benefit from the data we manage daily. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility where service providers and technology adopters are equally responsible

Balram Choudhary, CISO, ASK Investment Managers Ltd:

+ Vulnerability exploitation is still a threat that organisations face despite using AI & ML

Mihirr P Thaker, CISO, AllCargo Logistics Ltd:

+ AI and ML will improve the skillsets of the cybersecurity practitioner

Manoj Shrivastava, CISO, Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd:

+ AL & ML can compliment each other, but cannot replace each other

Sreeni Venugopal, Group CIO & CISO, KIMSHEALTH

+ Just like the hacker community contributes to the threat intelligence data, the CISO community also has to be proactive in sharing data

Manjunath Prasad, Head-IT Operations, TVS Mobility Pvt Ltd

+ AI is going to play a massive role in improving the cyber security posture of every company