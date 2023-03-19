In this video:

Sajiv Nair, Assistant CTO & Head Managed Services, ESDS Software Solution Ltd

Topic: Secured Digital India

Key Highlights:

+ Security Outsourcing with intelligence & Control within the organisation, will help fighting back cyber attacks

+ ESDS is one of the 1st Cloud companies to have a patent in the vertically auto scalable Cloud Technology

+ We need to function as-a-service rather than resource as-a-service to avoid cyberattacks

+ ESDS architecture’s with the best features and security options as per customer’s requirements

+ We have the expertise in Managed Data Center Services, Managed Cloud Solutions, Virtualisation and Disaster Recovery Hosting