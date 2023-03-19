Sajiv Nair, Assistant CTO & Head Managed Services, ESDS Software Solution Ltd
Information Security Conclave | 10th March 2023 | 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Sajiv Nair, Assistant CTO & Head Managed Services, ESDS Software Solution Ltd
Topic: Secured Digital India
Key Highlights:
+ Security Outsourcing with intelligence & Control within the organisation, will help fighting back cyber attacks
+ ESDS is one of the 1st Cloud companies to have a patent in the vertically auto scalable Cloud Technology
+ We need to function as-a-service rather than resource as-a-service to avoid cyberattacks
+ ESDS architecture’s with the best features and security options as per customer’s requirements
+ We have the expertise in Managed Data Center Services, Managed Cloud Solutions, Virtualisation and Disaster Recovery Hosting