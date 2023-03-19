Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Information Security Conclave  »  Sajiv Nair, Assistant CTO & Head Managed Services, ESDS Software Solution Ltd

Sajiv Nair, Assistant CTO & Head Managed Services, ESDS Software Solution Ltd

Information Security Conclave | 10th March 2023 | 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Sahara Star, Mumbai

Information Security ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

In this video:
Sajiv Nair, Assistant CTO & Head Managed Services, ESDS Software Solution Ltd

Topic: Secured Digital India

Key Highlights:
+ Security Outsourcing with intelligence & Control within the organisation, will help fighting back cyber attacks
+ ESDS is one of the 1st Cloud companies to have a patent in the vertically auto scalable Cloud Technology
+ We need to function as-a-service rather than resource as-a-service to avoid cyberattacks
+ ESDS architecture’s with the best features and security options as per customer’s requirements
+ We have the expertise in Managed Data Center Services, Managed Cloud Solutions, Virtualisation and Disaster Recovery Hosting

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image