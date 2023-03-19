Express Computer

Prianshu Khandwala, Global Lead – Information & Cyber Security, UPL

Information Security Conclave | 10th March 2023 | 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Sahara Star, Mumbai

In this video:
Prianshu Khandwala, Global Lead – Information & Cyber Security, UPL

Topic: Enterprise Security in a World without Perimeters

Key Highlights:
+ As most organisations are adopting Cloud and Mobile devices, the security must be designed with a ‘Zero Trust’
+ Identity and access management; network segmentation; vulnerability management, NOC teams are crucial for data center age
+ While, in the Cloud age, IAM+ Adaptive MFA; Zero Trust Network Access, shared responsibility model; AI based continuous monitoring are the key
+ 3 key consideration for application security considerations of on-prem are building infrastructure, native application and vulnerability testing
+ Back up and recovery are equally critical for Cloud along with data recovery in an evolving digital world, security professionals need to adapt to the constantly changing environment 

