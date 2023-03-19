In this video:

Prianshu Khandwala, Global Lead – Information & Cyber Security, UPL

Topic: Enterprise Security in a World without Perimeters

Key Highlights:

+ As most organisations are adopting Cloud and Mobile devices, the security must be designed with a ‘Zero Trust’

+ Identity and access management; network segmentation; vulnerability management, NOC teams are crucial for data center age

+ While, in the Cloud age, IAM+ Adaptive MFA; Zero Trust Network Access, shared responsibility model; AI based continuous monitoring are the key

+ 3 key consideration for application security considerations of on-prem are building infrastructure, native application and vulnerability testing

+ Back up and recovery are equally critical for Cloud along with data recovery in an evolving digital world, security professionals need to adapt to the constantly changing environment