In this video:

Shaik J Ahmed, VP – Risk, Governance & Information Security, Mashreq Bank

Topic: How the Adoption of Zero Trust Model can make Organizations Cyber Resilient

Key Highlights:

+ ‘Identity’ is a framework of technology, policies and processes that ensure the right access to the right individuals

+ Authentication, Robust encryption, Compliance and Privacy are the pillars of Identity & Access Management

+ Misconfiguration, Cloud security, and external sharing of data are some of the risks associated with access management

+ Identity governance needs to address reviewing and managing role-based access

+ Some of the best practices for identity governance are- Implementing Zero Trust Security, periodic audit, automated access management workflows