Shaik J Ahmed, VP – Risk, Governance & Information Security, Mashreq Bank
Information Security Conclave | 10th March 2023 | 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Shaik J Ahmed, VP – Risk, Governance & Information Security, Mashreq Bank
Topic: How the Adoption of Zero Trust Model can make Organizations Cyber Resilient
Key Highlights:
+ ‘Identity’ is a framework of technology, policies and processes that ensure the right access to the right individuals
+ Authentication, Robust encryption, Compliance and Privacy are the pillars of Identity & Access Management
+ Misconfiguration, Cloud security, and external sharing of data are some of the risks associated with access management
+ Identity governance needs to address reviewing and managing role-based access
+ Some of the best practices for identity governance are- Implementing Zero Trust Security, periodic audit, automated access management workflows