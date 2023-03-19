Panel Discussion: Enterprise Security in a Multi-Cloud World & Security for SaaS Applications

Panelists in this video:

+ Yusuf Hashmi, Global CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

+ Abhijit Chakravarty, Sr VP – Core Networks & Security Operations, HDFC Bank

+ Keyur Desai, VP – IT & CIO, Essar Ports & Shipping, & Head – InfoSecurity, Essar Group

+ Dharmesh Rathod, Head-Cybersecurity, Welspun Group

+ Bibhu Krishna, Head – IT, PolicyBazaar

+ Naseem Halder, CISO, Acko General Insurance Ltd

+ Satish Kumar Dwibhashi, Sr VP & CISO, InMobi Group

+ Ved Prakash, Sr Business Development Leader – Banking & Enterprise – India & SAARC, Thales

Moderator: Gopi Thangavel, Sr VP & Head – Infrastructure, Projects & Security Operations, Reliance Industries Ltd

Key Highlights:

Bibhu Krishna, Head – IT, PolicyBazaar:

+ The need for Multi-Cloud is rising today and with that comes its own risks and challenges, Finding a balance between internal and external risk is the key for success

Keyur Desai, VP – IT & CIO, Essar Ports & Shipping, & Head – InfoSecurity, Essar Group:

+ Today a balanced hybrid approach can help lower the risk and insider threats like access to anonymous data and 3rd party risk management

Yusuf Hashmi, Global CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd:

+ Hiring a consultant, working on filling the skill gap and the need for talent building are the key focus areas, organisations should be focusing on, for effective functioning

Ved Prakash, Sr Business Development Leader – Banking & Enterprise – India & SAARC, Thales:

+ A lot of start-ups are coming up, having an adequate set of technology solutions can help in terms of securing the data

Abhijit Chakravarty, Sr VP – Core Networks & Security Operations, HDFC Bank:

+ Key concerns to look, to avoid breach in a Multi-Cloud environment are visibility across infrastructure; identify and access management, macro segmentation; encryption; tokenization; tools and analytics

Naseem Halder, CISO, Acko General Insurance Ltd

+ Multi-Cloud is not a choice but a mandate today

Satish Kumar Dwibhashi, Sr VP & CISO, InMobi Group:

+ To continue on this journey, internal up-skilling is very important, to retain talent as technologies evolve