Navaneethan M, Sr VP, CISO & Head IT, Groww
Information Security Conclave | 10th March 2023 | 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Lessons from Some of the Biggest Data Breaches & How to Prevent Them
Key Highlights:
+ CISOs play a restless, dynamic and an interesting role
+ An attacker only has to be successful once out of 1000 attacks, while the defender has to be successful 1000 out of 1000 times
+ Data is everything
+ Be aware of Online Data
+ Insider threat continues to lurk
+ In a World where the chances of a data breach are high, some of the key solutions are vendor risk assessment; API; Multi-Vector EDR; SIEM; secure internet gateway; SDLC