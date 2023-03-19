In this video:

Navaneethan M, Sr VP, CISO & Head IT, Groww

Topic: Lessons from Some of the Biggest Data Breaches & How to Prevent Them

Key Highlights:

+ CISOs play a restless, dynamic and an interesting role

+ An attacker only has to be successful once out of 1000 attacks, while the defender has to be successful 1000 out of 1000 times

+ Data is everything

+ Be aware of Online Data

+ Insider threat continues to lurk

+ In a World where the chances of a data breach are high, some of the key solutions are vendor risk assessment; API; Multi-Vector EDR; SIEM; secure internet gateway; SDLC