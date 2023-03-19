Mansi Thapar, Global Head – Cybersecurity, Apollo Tyres
In this video:
Topic: The Evolving Role of the CISO
Key Highlights:
+ The CISOs have evolved from a ‘Business Protector’ to a ‘Business Leader’
+ Being an effective influencer, stress navigator, workforce architect, and future-risk manager are the 4 components of an effective CISO
+ Communication and collaboration is something that will help us evolve as a CISO
+ The Role of the CISO is growing in size and scope as business demands intensify
+ 64% of the board members of organisations say, their focus is on ‘Digital’ to enhance productivity, revenues and margins