In this video:

Mansi Thapar, Global Head – Cybersecurity, Apollo Tyres

Topic: The Evolving Role of the CISO

Key Highlights:

+ The CISOs have evolved from a ‘Business Protector’ to a ‘Business Leader’

+ Being an effective influencer, stress navigator, workforce architect, and future-risk manager are the 4 components of an effective CISO

+ Communication and collaboration is something that will help us evolve as a CISO

+ The Role of the CISO is growing in size and scope as business demands intensify

+ 64% of the board members of organisations say, their focus is on ‘Digital’ to enhance productivity, revenues and margins