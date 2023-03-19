Vaibhav Chaudhari, Practice Head- Professional Services, Essen Vision Software Pvt Ltd
In this video:
Topic: Securing Cloud and Data through Zero Trust Principles
Key Highlights:
+ Zero trust principles, Point security controls suitable for an organization’s line of business, Privacy policies/ procedures and Cloud posture checks are the 4 layers of Essen Vision’s Data Privacy Practice, be it Cloud or on-prem
+ What is your definition of Zero Trust? It can’t be same for every organization
+ Your Cloud is someone else’s computer. Have you really calculated your risk exposure while giving custody of your data to someone else?
+ Are you continuously checking and tracking trusted entities with a resilient sustenance model?