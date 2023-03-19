In this video:

Rachit Shukla, CISO & Associate Director – Information Security, HIPPO Stores

Topic: Managing Privacy & Data Protection in the Cloud Era

Key Highlights:

+ Data privacy is not just about the proper handling of data, but also about the public expectation of privacy

+ Robust Risk Management is the foundation to any successful data privacy and protection program

+ Organisational and customer data must be protected using strict data protection processes. This is applicable for data-at-rest and at-transit

+ Any information protection management system shall be as good as it’s underlying risk management framework

+ Credential-based attacks, hybrid working, emerging cyber threats, and state-sponsored attacks are some cyber predictions for 2023

+ Organisations must not forget that customer data processed is only for custody and borrowed from customers under their EXPLICIT consent