In this video:

Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement

Topic: AI and ML in SOC – Bridging Gaps and Driving Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] Threats need to be individually investigated based on network and endpoint logs to determine appropriate actions.

[2] AI-powered systems enable real-time threat analysis and automated responses, significantly reducing the time required to detect and mitigate security incidents.

[3] AI aids in proactive threat hunting, uncovering hidden malware and adversaries, while machine learning models continuously learn from new attack patterns.

[4] Machine learning algorithms can forecast potential security risks and emerging attack trends.

[5] Analysts collaborate with AI, leveraging their respective strengths to create a powerful synergy in cybersecurity operations.

[6] AI-powered SOCs can easily scale to handle increasing data volumes, allowing for seamless growth and adaptation to changing threat landscapes.