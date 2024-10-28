Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement
Technology Senate 2024 | Day 1 | 18th October 2024 | Agra
In this video:
Topic: AI and ML in SOC – Bridging Gaps and Driving Innovation
Key Highlights:
[1] Threats need to be individually investigated based on network and endpoint logs to determine appropriate actions.
[2] AI-powered systems enable real-time threat analysis and automated responses, significantly reducing the time required to detect and mitigate security incidents.
[3] AI aids in proactive threat hunting, uncovering hidden malware and adversaries, while machine learning models continuously learn from new attack patterns.
[4] Machine learning algorithms can forecast potential security risks and emerging attack trends.
[5] Analysts collaborate with AI, leveraging their respective strengths to create a powerful synergy in cybersecurity operations.
[6] AI-powered SOCs can easily scale to handle increasing data volumes, allowing for seamless growth and adaptation to changing threat landscapes.