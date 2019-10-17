Fireside Chat: Dr. Amit Mitra, Hon. Minister of IT & Finance, Government of West Bengal and Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, The Financial Express

Fireside Chat: Dr. Amit Mitra, Hon. Minister of IT & Finance, Government of West Bengal and Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, The Financial Express

Key Highlights:

1. West Bengal Government has spent 15 hundred crores on IT in the last 5-6 years

2. West Bengal Government plans to deploy blockchain for land and agricultural records

3. West Bengal has started disseminating satellite-based agricultural information to farmers for a better harvest

4. There are about 150 IT companies operating in WB

5. There around two lakh people working in the IT sector in WB

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]