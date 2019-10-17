Express Computer
Fireside Chat: Dr. Amit Mitra, Hon. Minister of IT & Finance, Government of West Bengal and Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, The Financial Express

Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence

VideoTechnology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 8

Fireside Chat: Dr. Amit Mitra, Hon. Minister of IT & Finance, Government of West Bengal and Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, The Financial Express

Key Highlights:
1. West Bengal Government has spent 15 hundred crores on IT in the last 5-6 years
2. West Bengal Government plans to deploy blockchain for land and agricultural records
3. West Bengal has started disseminating satellite-based agricultural information to farmers for a better harvest
4. There are about 150 IT companies operating in WB
5. There around two lakh people working in the IT sector in WB


