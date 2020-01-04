Panel Discussion on Best practices choosing to emerging technologies (AI, IoT, ML, Blockchain) and making them work | TechSenate

Panel discussion on Best practices choosing to emerging technologies (AI, IoT, ML, Blockchain) and making them work

Moderator: TG Dhandapani, Ex-CIO, TVS Motors

Rakshit Daga, CTO, BigBasket

KNC Nair, CIO, The Muthoot Group

N Ramakrishnan, CIO, CAMS

G P Ashok Kumar, CTO, The Karur Vysya Bank

Ananthnarayan Narasimhan, Head – IT & SAP, The Himalaya Drug Company

Technology keeps moving at a very fast rate, thus it is important to build robust and agile technology so that it can be upgraded when required

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]