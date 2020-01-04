Panel Discussion on Best practices choosing to emerging technologies (AI, IoT, ML, Blockchain) and making them work | TechSenate
Technology Senate Digital South India | 11 -12 December 2019 | Mahabalipuram
Panel discussion on Best practices choosing to emerging technologies (AI, IoT, ML, Blockchain) and making them work
Moderator: TG Dhandapani, Ex-CIO, TVS Motors
- Rakshit Daga, CTO, BigBasket
- KNC Nair, CIO, The Muthoot Group
- N Ramakrishnan, CIO, CAMS
- G P Ashok Kumar, CTO, The Karur Vysya Bank
- Ananthnarayan Narasimhan, Head – IT & SAP, The Himalaya Drug Company
Technology keeps moving at a very fast rate, thus it is important to build robust and agile technology so that it can be upgraded when required
